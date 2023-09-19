Wow! THIS is Karan Johar's favourite person from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, guess who?

MUMBAI: When Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani hit the theatres, it sparked a meme frenzy, with audiences drawing amusing parallels between Jaya Bachchan’s real-life persona and her character, the stern grandmother Dhanlakshmi.

However, in a recent interview with Mid-Day, the film’s director and producer, Karan Johar, came to Jaya Bachchan’s defense, emphasising that the veteran actor is nothing like the character depicted in the film.

Karan Johar shared his perspective on Jaya Bachchan, stating, “If you ask my crew, ‘Who is their favourite person on set?’ They would say Jaya Bachchan. She is not this persona at all. She is not Dhanlakshmi.”

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Jaya Bachchan portrayed the role of Dhanlakshmi, a formidable grandmother to Ranveer Singh’s character, Rocky Randhawa. Dhanlakshmi is a self-made woman who has elevated her family’s sweet business in Delhi.

Despite her own success, she adheres to traditional norms and wishes her daughter-in-law to conform to them, including covering her head with a chunni.

However, her beliefs are challenged when her grandson falls in love with Bengali journalist Rani, played by Alia Bhatt, who doesn’t fit within these traditional boundaries.

Fans couldn’t help but draw connections between Jaya’s onscreen character and her real-life personality, as she has often been seen schooling photographers for taking her picture without consent.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is hailed as one of the most politically correct and progressive films in Karan Johar’s career, reflecting his personal life and experiences.

In a discussion on Express Adda, Karan shared, “This film is a lot of me rebelling, not only my childhood, but there is a latent anger that you build with what has happened in the last couple of years and then you have a way of saying that ‘nothing else matters but your individuality.’”

