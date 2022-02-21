WOW! Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan celebrates his first birthday

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son Jeh Ali Khan turns one today. The actress took to his social media handle to share her joy. The actress shared an adorable picture in which Jeh and Taimur were seen playing a game. She captioned the picture as Bhaiii,wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together …ofcourse with Amma following us everywhere Happy birthday My Jeh baba…My life. #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond.

After some time, Kareena Kapoor took to her social media account to share yet another picture of her little bundle of joy. In the picture, Saif Ali Khan was seen spending a cute moment with his little prince Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena captioned the picture as Ok Abba will follow too I love you #My Boys#Forever#My Tigers

Aunty Soha Ali Khan also shared a lovely video of Jeh Ali Khan. In the video, Jeh was seen playing along with some kids. Soha captioned the video as What? It’s my first birthday !! #happybirthday Jeh baba.

As soon as Soha posted the video on her social media account, it got viral as her fans and viewers started wishing him on her post. The first one to react to the video was Jeh’s Aunty, and Soha’s sister Saba. She took to Soha’s post and commented Happy birthday Jeh jaan.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the movies like Good Newwz and Angrezi Medium. Kareena will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha where she will be sharing the screen with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo role in the film.

