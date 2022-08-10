Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan to be back in the 3rd installment of Singham?

MUMBAI : Rohit Shetty set into motion the cop universe with his blockbuster Ajay Devgn starrer Singham. Then came the second installment Singham Returns which was also a hit. Now fans are excited for the third installment which is reportedly named Lady Singham and along with Ajay Devgn, the film will also star Deepika Padukone.

As per sources, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be back in the third installment of the film. While it is not clear if Kareena will reprise her role as Avni Kamat or play a new character, sources say she has definitely signed on the dotted line.

A source close to the development said, “Kareena has been roped in as the female lead. Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors by the year-end, and the team is excited to have the lead pair back.”

This will definitely be news to fans of Singham who will get to see Deepika and Kareena together in a film for the first time.

