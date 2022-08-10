Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan to be back in the 3rd installment of Singham?

As per sources, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be back in the third installment of the film. While it is not clear if Kareena will reprise her role as Avni Kamat
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 13:54
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI : Rohit Shetty set into motion the cop universe with his blockbuster Ajay Devgn starrer Singham. Then came the second installment Singham Returns which was also a hit. Now fans are excited for the third installment which is reportedly named Lady Singham and along with Ajay Devgn, the film will also star Deepika Padukone. 

Also Read-WOW! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s recent post about The Crew reveals something MAJOR about the film

As per sources, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be back in the third installment of the film. While it is not clear if Kareena will reprise her role as Avni Kamat or play a new character, sources say she has definitely signed on the dotted line. 

A source close to the development said, “Kareena has been roped in as the female lead. Details regarding her character are being kept under wraps. The film is expected to go on floors by the year-end, and the team is excited to have the lead pair back.”

Also Read-Not Ajay Devgn but this actor was the first choice for Sultan Mirza for Once Upon A Time In Mumbai

This will definitely be news to fans of Singham who will get to see Deepika and Kareena together in a film for the first time.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-mid-day


    


 

Kareena Kapoor Khan Ajay Devgn Bajirao Singham Rohit Shetty Veere Di Wedding Singham Returns Sooryavanshi Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 13:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Social media influencer Hardik Sharma to participate in the show?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Enlightenment! Atharva and friends talk about air pollution
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Dhruv Tara: High Drama! Tarun misleads Tara, Dhruv collects medical supplies
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Exclusive! Ulka Gupta confirms being offered the new season of "Khatron Ke Khiladi" and reveals which reality show she would love to do
MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta is a well known actress  in the television industry and today she has a massive fan following.The...
Faltu: Major Upcoming Drama! Faltu confronts Tanisha for her action
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Anupamaa: Finally! Anuj to reunite with Anupama, calls Vanraj to let him know about the same
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan to be back in the 3rd installment of Singham?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
Hilarious! Ranbir Kapoor spills coffee at an event; netizens have funny reactions to it
Prajesh Kashyap
Exclusive! Feels Like Ishq actor Prajesh Kashyap to be seen in Sam Bahadur
Sneak Peek
Wow! Have a look at the Sneak Peek from the 50th birthday celebration of Maheep Kapoor
Ponniyin Selvan 2
Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer takes a good start; Salman Khan’s film continues to drop
Kriti Sanon
Audience Perspective! Will Kriti Sanon be the saving grace for Adipurush?
Geeta Agrawal Sharma
Exclusive! Geeta Agrawal Sharma roped in for Fukrey 3