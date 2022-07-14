Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan is a FITNESS FREAK and these pictures are the PROOF

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in B-town. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress over time in different movies. She has created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Kareena Kapoor has created a strong mark not only with her amazing contribution but also for fitness and fashion. She is one such diva coming from the Bollywood industry who is looked up to when it comes to fitness. The fans always look forward to the pictures and posts coming from the side of the actress, and no doubt she definitely gives the best fitness goals.

Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the fitness pictures of the actresses which have indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Indeed it is the passion and dedication of the actress which can be seen in these pictures and she is one of the major head-turners when it comes to fitness in the Bollywood industry.

What are your views on these fitness pictures of the actress and how would you rate the actress Kareena Kapoor in terms of fitness, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha which has Aamir Khan in the leading role.

