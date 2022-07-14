Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan is major fitness freak and these pictures are the proof

We have seen and loved the actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in her projects and today let us have a look at some of the fitness and workout pictures of the actress which are giving some major goals

 

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Thu, 07/14/2022 - 13:16
kareena

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in B Town, we have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress over the time in different movies and have created a strong mark not only at the box office of India but also into the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Kareena Kapoor has created a strong mark not only with her amazing contribution but also for fitness and fashion. She is one such diva coming from Bollywood industry who is looked up for major fitness motivation. The fans always look forward to the pictures and posts coming from the side of the actress in terms of fitness and no doubt she definitely serves with some of the best fitness goals.

Having said that, today let us have a look at some of the fitness pictures of the actresses which have indeed created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

Indeed it is the passion and dedication of the actress which can be seen through these pictures and she is one of the major head turners when it comes to fitness in the Bollywood industry.

What are your views on these fitness pictures of the actress and how would you rate the actress Kareena Kapoor in terms of fitness, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front actress Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha which has Aamir Khan in the leading role.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

