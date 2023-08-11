Wow! Kareena Kapoor's first look from Singham Again out, actress to be seen performing action

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Singham Again has been the talk of the conversation, the movie that is coming from the cop universe coming from mass director Rohit Shetty is grabbing the attention of the fans, this will be 5th movie in the Rohit Shetty cop universe after Singham, Singham returns, Simmba and Sooryavaanshi. Now the upcoming movie Singham again is in the making and we can see the makers are revealing the crater by every passing day

So far we have seen the look of the actors Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar from the upcoming action entertainer and now as we know actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also playing an important part in the movie, and today finally the first look of the actress Kareena Kapoor from the movie is out and she is indeed looking intense as ever.

Indeed the actress is looking fearless as the lady Singham, she will be seen playing her character Avni from the movie Singham Returns, her name written is Avni Bajirao Singham, she is the mrs Singham and we will see the actress doing some great action as she was seen holding a gun.

Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over and the excitement of the movie increasing as and when the new looks are been revealed, also we are excited to see this crossover once again between Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi, with the added elements like Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor.

Well it is said that the movie will continue from where Sooryavanshi was ended and we may see Jackie Shroff as the main villain in the movie who was seen in Sooryavanshi also.

What are your views on this look of the actress Kareena Kapoor and how excited are you for the movie Singham Again, do let us know in the comment section below.

