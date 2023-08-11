Wow! Kareena Kapoor's first look from Singham Again out, actress to be seen performing action

Here is the look of the actress Kareena Kapoor from movie Singham, actress to play her most loved character Avni from Singham returns
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 17:08
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor

MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Singham Again has been the talk of the conversation, the movie that is coming from the cop universe coming from mass director Rohit Shetty is grabbing the attention of the fans, this will be 5th movie in the Rohit Shetty   cop universe after Singham, Singham returns, Simmba and Sooryavaanshi. Now the upcoming movie Singham again is in the making and we can see the makers are revealing the crater by every passing day  

So far we have seen the look of the actors Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar from the upcoming action entertainer and now as we know actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is also playing an important part in the movie, and today finally the first look of the actress Kareena Kapoor from the movie is out and she is indeed looking intense as ever.

Indeed the actress is looking fearless as the lady Singham, she will be seen playing her character Avni from the movie Singham Returns, her name written is Avni Bajirao Singham, she is the mrs Singham and we will see the actress doing some great action as she was seen holding a gun.

Also read-Trolled! "What he has done to her face, she is looking very weird, netizens trolls Sushmita Sen

Indeed this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over and the excitement of the movie increasing as and when the new looks are been revealed, also we are excited to see this crossover once again between Simmba, Singham and Sooryavanshi, with the added elements like Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor.

Well it is said that the movie will continue from where Sooryavanshi was ended and we may see Jackie Shroff as the main villain in the movie who was seen in Sooryavanshi also.

What are your views on this look of the actress Kareena Kapoor and how excited are you for the movie Singham Again, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read-What! Here's why Vicky Kaushal had doubts playing Sam Manekshaw on-screen

Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor movies AVNI BAJIRAO SINGHAM AHANI Simmba Sooryavanshi Rohit Shetty Cop Universe Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 11/08/2023 - 17:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Here’s what Charu Asopa's daughter Ziana received from 'Bua' Sushmita Sen on her birthday
MUMBAI: On November 1, 2023, Ziana Sen, the daughter of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen, had her second birthday. Ziana's...
12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how
MUMBAI : Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest film, 12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey has not only been unstoppable at the box...
Exclusive! I fell in love with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si right from the time I heard the script: Mohit Malik
MUMBAI : Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most loved shows on television.Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe play the...
Anupamaa : Shocking! Malti Devi’s plan gets successful is keeping Anupama away from little Anu
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Massive fight breaks between Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande are two very well known and successful actresses of television.Ankita has...
Wow! Kareena Kapoor's first look from Singham Again out, actress to be seen performing action
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Singham Again has been the talk of the conversation, the movie that is coming from the cop...
Recent Stories
12th Fail
12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how
Latest Video
Related Stories
12th Fail
12th Fail becomes part of School Diwali Break Homework in this unique way - Check out how
emraan hashmi
Must Read! Emraan Hashmi’s role is something to look forward to in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3
VICKY KAUSHAL
What! Here's why Vicky Kaushal had doubts playing Sam Manekshaw on-screen
Sushmita Sen
Trolled! "What he has done to her face, she is looking very weird, netizens trolls Sushmita Sen
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan
OMG! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan hug at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party? Read to Know more
Aankh Micholi
Box office! Aankh Micholi falls flat miserably, whereas 12th Fail continues with its Magic, Check out the collection