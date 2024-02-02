Wow! Kareena, Kriti and Tabu starrer The Crew release date out, here is when the movie will hit the big screen

Movie The Crew that has Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the leading role has finally got a release date, check out the announcement video and the release date of the movie
movie_image: 
The Crew

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie The Crew has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience, the movie that has Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma in the leading role is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and was the subject of conversation from quite long time, the fans and audience ever since it was announcement was out were loving the viral photoshoot of actresses.

Also read Throwback! Shahid Kapoor opens up about his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan post-breakup in old video; Netizens react!

The fans were eagerly looking forward to knowing more about the movie and today finally the teaser of the movie came out with the release date. The flight is all about to take off and the crew will arrive on the big screen on 29th March, yes you heard right, all these beautiful ladies will be coming on big screen as the crew members and what we see in the announcement video is the small glimpse of all 3 beautiful actress, the face has not been revealed but this has created anticipation about the movie.

Well, we shall look forward to seeing what the movie will be about and what will be the plot twist. What are your views on this announcement video and how excited are you for the movie The Crew, do let us know in the comment section below.

The Crew has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor under the Production Balaji Motion Pictures Limited, Anil Kapoor Productions.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read What! Kareena Kapoor responds firmly to troll criticizing Saif's approval of her bikini choices; Netizens react!

