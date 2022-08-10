WOW! Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s dancing video grabs everyone’s attention; fans get nostalgic, and remember Dil To Pagal Hai, “Shah Rukh Khan ki kami hai bass”

MUMBAI : Dil To Pagal Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor is one of the best romantic films that we have seen in the Hindi film industry. While there were many interesting scenes in the movie, one of the highlights was the dance battle between Madhuri and Karisma.

Now, today, Karisma posted a video in which she is dancing with Madhuri. While they are dancing on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song, fans are feeling nostalgic to see them together.


Karisma captioned the post and wrote, “Dance of E̶n̶v̶y̶ Friendship #dtph #dancepartner #forever.” Check out the post below.

 


 
Kareena commented on the post and wrote, “The OG SuperStars.” A netizen commented, “Sharukh ki kami hai bass beautiful to see them together.” One more Instagram user wrote, “Back to the Dil to pagal hai girls wow wow.” Check out the comments below...


Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal Hai was a super hit at the box office, and the songs of the film are still remembered by the audiences. In the 90s, when two top actresses were not keen on coming together in a movie, Madhuri and Karisma starred together in Dil To Pagal Hai and impressed the audiences in their respective roles.

Would you like to see them in a movie together again? Let us know in the comments below.

Talking about their upcoming projects, Karisma has Murder Mubarak and Brown (OTT series). Meanwhile, Madhuri has The Fame Game season 2 lined up.

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Wed, 05/31/2023 - 14:52

