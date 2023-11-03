WOW! Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira turns 18, here's a look at some pictures of her that prove she is Bollywood ready

Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira Kapur has turned 18 today. The star kid looks stunning and clearly looks ready for Bollywood. Check out her pictures below...
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 15:14
movie_image: 
MUMBAI :We won’t be wrong if we say that it’s raining star kids in Bollywood. This year, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana Khan are all set to make their acting debut. Even looking at the pictures of Nysa Devgan people feel that she might make her Bollywood debut soon.

Now, today, one more star kid has grabbed everyone’s attention. We are talking about Karisma Kapoor’s daughter Samaira Kapur. It is Samaira’s 18th birthday today and Karisma and Kareena took to Instagram to wish her.

They have shared pictures from the birthday bash that happened last night and well, Samaira clearly looks like she is Bollywood ready. Check out the pictures here...

While of course Samaira is just 18 and must be studying, we won’t be surprised if she plans to follow her mother’s footsteps and become an actress. Well, Karisma had made her debut when she was 17 with the movie Prem Qaidi and ruled the silver screens in the 90s and early 2000.

Karsima’s last movie as a lead was Dangerous Ishhq and she made her acting comeback in 2020 with the web series Mentalhood which received a good response. Now, the actress is gearing up for her Bollywood comeback with the film titled Murder Mubarak which also stars Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. She will also be seen in the web series Brown which will premiere on Zee5.

Well, Karisma surely has interesting projects lined up. But, will you be keen to watch Samaira in movies? Let us know in the comments below.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

