Wow! Kartik Aaryan to be honored with Rising Global Superstar award at Melbourne

The award will be presented to Kartik by the Governor of Victoria recognizing his immense contribution and impact on the world of cinema.
MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most loved actors we have in the Hindi film industry. Last year, the actor starred in a hit film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and though his last release Shehzada became a disaster at the box office, fans are waiting for his next movie SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

Kartik who has a massive fan following will be adding another feather to his hat. He will be honored at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) with its Rising Global Superstar of Indian Cinema award. He is said to receive the award on 11th August. The award will be presented to Kartik by the Governor of Victoria recognizing his immense contribution and impact on the world of cinema. 

In a statement, Kartik said, “I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

