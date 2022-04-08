WOW! Kartik Aaryan begins prep for Satyaprem Ki Katha; check out this BTS

MUMBAI: Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular and handsome actors in B-town. He has a crazy fan following and his fans always look forward to his projects.

The actor is gearing up for his next. Actor Kartik Aaryan gave a sneak-peek of his upcoming movie Satyaprem ki Katha with director Sameer Vidwans, producer Shareen Mantri Kedia and Karan Sharma. On Thursday, Kartik shared a selfie from a script reading session for the film on Instagram, telling fans that he has begun prep for the film. The film also stars Kiara Advan.

In the picture, the actor is seen donning a white t-shirt holding a spiral notebook in his hands. The film’s crew can be seen chatting with each other.

Sharing the picture, Kartik wrote in the caption, “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” He tagged Shareen Mantri, Sameer Vidwans and Karan Sharma in his selfie posted on Instagram Stories.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. After backlash last year, the title of the film has been changed from Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Kartik also shared the first look picture from the film. Marking Kiara's birthday, Kartik posted the still from the film, in which he held Kiara in his arms.

Check out the post below.



Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will be seen next in Freddy, which also stars Alaya F. Kartik also has Shehzada, and an untitled Kabir Khan project in his pipeline.

CREDIT: HINDUSTAN TIMES