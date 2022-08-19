Wow! Kartik Aaryan introduces his young fan in this latest video, the latter’s gesture will melt your heart, See video

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is enjoying the success of his latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The actor is quite active on social media platforms and often shares pictures and videos of himself to keep his fans entertained.

On Thursday, Kartik shared an adorable video of a young street vendor who came to him and told him how much he loved 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. He said he had gone to watch the film and he also did the signature step of the film before asking the actor for a selfie.

In the caption, Kartik wrote, “No Reward bigger than this? #BhoolBhulaiyaa2”

While it has been three months since the film released, Kartik is still receiving love and praises for his performance. With 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', he has delivered one of the biggest grossers of the year which broke multiple records, from trending globally on Netflix to collecting over 230 crores worldwide, also giving Bollywood the much needed respite post the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the actor also has an exciting slate of films ahead, including 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Captain India', Sajid Nadiadwala’s 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

