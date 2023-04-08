WOW! From Kartik Aaryan to Kareena Kapoor Khan; here’s a list of celebs who got featured on Times Square

MUMBAI : Being featured on the Times Square billboard is surely a big deal for a celebrity. Well, one might think that as Times Square is in New York, only American celebs get featured. But no, that’s not the scenario. Many Indian celebs and a couple of star kids too, have made it on Times Square billboard.

So, today, let’s look at a list of Indian celebs who were featured on Times Square...

Kareena Kapoor Khan



Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses we have in the Hindi film industry. The actress was on Times Square billboard as one of her ads was featured there. Well, the actress had posted about it on social media in 2021.

Kartik Aaryan



The new star of the Hindi film industry, Kartik Aaryan got featured on Times Square earlier this year when he visited New York for the first time. The actor posted on Instagram, “Gwalior Boy on Times Square. Thank you New York City and to all the fans for showering me with so much love and making my first trip to the city memorable and full of surprises. You have my Heart :)”

Thalapathy Vijay



Not Just Hindi films stars, but even a South star has been featured on Times Square billboard. We are talking about Tamil film star Thalapathy Vijay. It was around his birthday this year in June, when the actor added this feather to his cap.

Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt



Just a few weeks ago, Ranveer and Alia were also on the Times Square billboard. Well, their song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was displayed there.

Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara



Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara also made it to Times Square recently. An ad featuring the star kid was showcased there. While sharing the post, Mahesh Babu posted, “Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire cracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!! @sitaraghattamaneni.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij's daughter Tara



The most recent one to feature on Times Square billboard is actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij’s daughter Tara. It was a gift from a fan on her birthday.

