Wow! Kartik Aaryan's Dedication: Says No to Tempting Desserts Amidst Chandu Champion Shoot

As Kartik Aaryan shoots for the sports drama Chandu Champion, he showcases his unwavering dedication by resisting delicious desserts on a strict diet.
Kartik Aaryan

MUMBAI : Following his romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kartik Aaryan is set to grace the screen in the sports drama Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. Known for his commitment to his roles, the actor recently shared a glimpse of his dedication as he navigates through a strict diet during the movie's shoot.

In a career spanning over a decade, Kartik Aaryan has garnered acclaim for his performances in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and more. Currently focusing on his role in Chandu Champion, the actor has adhered to a stringent diet, excluding tempting desserts.

A recent Instagram video posted by Kartik Aaryan features him in a cute dog filter, showcasing his playful side. The clip captures the actor resisting the allure of Tiramisu and pastry offered by friends during an outing. With a finger signal and a witty caption, "Chandu says No Cheating," Kartik emphasizes his commitment to maintaining his character's physique.

Known for iconic roles in films like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Kartik Aaryan is ready to kick off the year with Chandu Champion, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film, set to release theatrically on June 14, 2024, features Kartik in the lead role alongside Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani, and Adonis Kapsalis.

