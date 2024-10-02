Wow! Kartik Aaryan's diehard fan ride cycle for 9 days to meet the actor, here are the details

Actor Kartik Aaryan has some great fan following and this latest example of the actor's fan defines the scale of love and fandom the actor has earned
Kartik

MUMBAI: Indeed one of the most loved and followed actors in todays time is actor Kartik Aaryan, with his charm and acting projects the actor has created a solid mark in the hearts and minds of the fans who always looks forward to the newm movies and the posts of the actor, well we won't be wrong in saying that the actor is one of the bankable actors we have in the industry. 

We have seen a great fan following of the actor during his birthdays, and indeed he has not earned fans but has earned hearts, and now this latest example of the actor's fan defines the love people have for the actor. There is a fan who has travelled for the actor Kartik Aaryan on bicycle, he has traveled from Jhansi to Mumbai on cycle for 9 days just to meet the actor, and there is a video getting viral all over the internet where we see the fans meeting the actor.

Also read - Interesting! From marriage plans to if he has found true love, Kartik Aaryan answers fans’ questions on social media

On the other we see the actor Kartik Aaryan is meeting the fan and welcoming him, indeed this video of the actor Kartik Aaryan with his fan is getting viral all over the internet and this shows nothing but the love the fans have for the actor Kartik Aaryan.

What are your views on this and on this video of fan, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Woah! Kartik Aaryan reveals that he let go of his fees for Shehzaada since the film was suffering from 'money crisis'

