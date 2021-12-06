WOW! Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal leave Mumbai for their wedding in Rajasthan, spotted at the airport

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were seen at the airport, flying out of Mumbai for their wedding which will take place this week. The wedding and preceding festivities will take place at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barware in Sawai Madhopur. The Sangeet and Mehendi will be held on December 7 and 8 and the wedding itself on December 9.

Also read: Hilarious! Netizens share best memes on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding

The guests were made to sign an NDA policy and secret codes were given to them for access to the venue. They even have to be fully vaccinated against COVID or show a negative report in order to attend Sawai Madhopur District Collector Rajendra Kishan. According to the reports in the news, 120 guests have been invited to the wedding.

In other updates, Dharamshala in the Sawai Madhopur area has been booked for security staff and the groom will reportedly be attended by seven white horses when he makes his entry.

The news about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal dating together was put out by actor Harshvardhan Kapoor on a chat show this year. The actor was asked to reveal one celebrity rumor he knew. To which Harsh said, Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. He further went on to say that he hopes that this should not land him into trouble. We can't agree but Vicky and Katrina have been photographed at each other's houses over the last few days - the closest to confirmation that the public can expect.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the blockbuster movie Sooryavanshi which starred Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Ajay Devgn. The film was directed by Rohit Shetty. Katrina will be next seen in the upcoming film Phone Bhoot and the third installment of Salman Khan’s Tiger. On the other hand, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot – The Haunted Ship. He will be seen next in the film Sardar Udham this year.

Credit: NDTV

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: Shocking! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif get trolled by netizens for the rules and regulations in place for their wedding, ask “Are they going on a mission?”



