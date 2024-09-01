Wow! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Twin in White in Latest Merry Christmas Post

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on January 9 to share captivating photos with her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi. The duo was seen twinning in white, creating a visually appealing post that generated excitement among fans.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 21:55
movie_image: 
Katrina

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on January 9 to share captivating photos with her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi. The duo was seen twinning in white, creating a visually appealing post that generated excitement among fans. Katrina Kaif, gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, captioned the post, "Here and there for Merry Christmas... In cinemas Jan 12th" along with a Christmas tree emoji.

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing admiration through red heart and heart-eye emojis. Comments flooded in, praising the duo's stunning appearance. Fans couldn't contain their excitement for the upcoming film, set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

Also Read: Wow! Director Sriram Raghavan Unveils Insights into Merry Christmas: Pinocchio Connection, Casting Choices, and More

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Katrina Kaif reminisced about watching Vijay Sethupathi in the film '96' and praised his performance. She described their pairing in Merry Christmas as two actors coming together for a unique and unusual story. The film, touted as a romantic thriller, promises a captivating narrative with unexpected twists.

Merry Christmas, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, also features a stellar cast, including Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The movie explores the intense and dark turns of a romantic encounter between two individuals on Christmas night.

Also Read: Box office prediction! Merry Christmas starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi to touch this mark as per the current pre release buzz

 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Pinkvilla 

    
 

Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi Merry Christmas Bollywood Entertainment film January 12 romantic thriller cinema Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/09/2024 - 21:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Farhan Akhtar at 50: Unveiling 5 Hidden Gems - Lesser Known Dialogues Crafted by the Versatile Artist
MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar, a luminary in the world of cinema, wears multiple hats – director, producer, actor, writer,...
What! Kangana Ranaut's Scripted Vision for Bilkis Bano Tale Hits Roadblock with Streaming Platforms
MUMBAI: Renowned for her outspoken views, Kangana Ranaut responded to a user's query about narrating Bilkis Bano's...
Exclusive! Ayushi Gupta on her desired characters, “I would love to play any character for which I have to put in a lot of hard work”
MUMBAI: Upcoming Sony LIV web series titled Cubicles season 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was...
Wow! Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh Set to Ignite the Screen in Ul Jalool Ishq – Filming Commences in Amritsar
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma, known for his captivating performances, recently teased fans with the announcement of Ul Jalool...
Woah! Unveiling Hrithik Roshan's Thrilling Avatar in Fighter Trailer on January 15 – A Patriotism-Packed Aerial Extravaganza
MUMBAI: Gear up for an adrenaline-fueled spectacle as Fighter Trailer, starring Hrithik Roshan as Shamsher Pathania,...
Wow! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Twin in White in Latest Merry Christmas Post
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on January 9 to share captivating photos with her Merry Christmas...
Recent Stories
Farhan
Must Read! Farhan Akhtar at 50: Unveiling 5 Hidden Gems - Lesser Known Dialogues Crafted by the Versatile Artist
Latest Video
Related Stories
Farhan
Must Read! Farhan Akhtar at 50: Unveiling 5 Hidden Gems - Lesser Known Dialogues Crafted by the Versatile Artist
Kangana
What! Kangana Ranaut's Scripted Vision for Bilkis Bano Tale Hits Roadblock with Streaming Platforms
Vijay
Wow! Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh Set to Ignite the Screen in Ul Jalool Ishq – Filming Commences in Amritsar
Hrithik
Woah! Unveiling Hrithik Roshan's Thrilling Avatar in Fighter Trailer on January 15 – A Patriotism-Packed Aerial Extravaganza
Hrithik
Wow! Here are some chill-time bts pictures from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone movie Fighter that you don’t want to miss
Rashmika
Interesting! The fans are anticipating weddings of THESE adorable couples, Check out the list inside