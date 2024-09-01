Wow! Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi Twin in White in Latest Merry Christmas Post

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on January 9 to share captivating photos with her Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi. The duo was seen twinning in white, creating a visually appealing post that generated excitement among fans. Katrina Kaif, gearing up for the release of Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, captioned the post, "Here and there for Merry Christmas... In cinemas Jan 12th" along with a Christmas tree emoji.

The post quickly garnered attention, with fans expressing admiration through red heart and heart-eye emojis. Comments flooded in, praising the duo's stunning appearance. Fans couldn't contain their excitement for the upcoming film, set to hit theatres on January 12, 2024.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Katrina Kaif reminisced about watching Vijay Sethupathi in the film '96' and praised his performance. She described their pairing in Merry Christmas as two actors coming together for a unique and unusual story. The film, touted as a romantic thriller, promises a captivating narrative with unexpected twists.

Merry Christmas, produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg, also features a stellar cast, including Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The movie explores the intense and dark turns of a romantic encounter between two individuals on Christmas night.

