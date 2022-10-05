Wow! Katrina Kaif drops her new favourite drink as she enjoys her vacation

Katrina Kaif is enjoying her vacation in New York and check out some of the amazing pictures and the glimpses shared by the actress from her vacation diary
MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry. The actress has been the major attraction not only when it comes to acting performances but also when it comes to defining some fashion and fitness goals.

We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. No doubt whatever the actress does capture the attention of the fans.

Currently the actress Katrina Kaif is enjoying her vacation in New York the glimpses of which we have seen on her social media handle.

Having said that the actress Katrina Kaif had dropped the picture of a new favourite drink which is almond milk turmeric latte.

Dropping this new favourite drink, actress Katrina Kaif have also shared some beautiful pictures from her vacation diary.

We have also seen some beautiful pictures which were coming from the side of this newly wed couple is Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal which defined nothing but some major couple goals.

On the professional front actress Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Sooryavanshi and she will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy titled Phone Bhoot.

What are your views on these beautiful pictures shared by the actress Katrina Kaif do let us know in the comments section below

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video