Wow! Katrina Kaif opens up on her approach to picking roles; Says ‘In the beginning, I was far more fearless’

MUMBAI: Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif's upcoming release, is quickly coming. The recently released trailer has received a ton of positive feedback. In a recent interview, the actress who has been in several successful films, including Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Namastey London, Welcome, and Singh Is King, spoke about how she believed she was braver in her early career.

Speaking at the site for entertainment, Katrina Kaif stated, “It’s not a calculated formula. I think that it’s a very easy trap to fall into and not just because maybe somebody or the media talk about you in certain roles. I feel in the beginning I was far more fearless in my choices as an actor because there was no thought behind it. You just went exactly with that, you went with your gut feeling and you took everything as a challenge. Sometimes I feel that subconsciously as an actor you can start trying to chase a hit film. ‘Do I think this film has the potential to be a hit? Okay, will this film be a hit?’ If you’re doing (that), then that can sometimes cloud your judgment rather than just going on the sheer love of a character or a film.”

She further added, “So, I think sometimes it’s the responsibility also of us as actors not just the media to just make sure that we’re being fearless with our choices and doing what rings true to you as an actor and also understanding, at the end of the day we make films for our audience. You don’t make films for an empty cinema. Without that support, that love, you cannot make movies, so also understanding what it is that is resonating with the audience, with people today, in terms of emotions, stories, philosophy, in terms of the mood of the nation, the mood of people.”

Additionally, Katrina Kaif was open about her capacity to take the audience by surprise. She said, “I’m not sure, if I am very honest with myself, that I am surprising my audience every year. I think I might consistently be part of good films, and that’s something which comes from hard work and also not giving yourself too much importance. Of course respecting yourself and your career but giving importance to the fact that I believe that a movie is a director’s vision. So I can think what I want about myself or be what I want but at the end of the day, the movie is going to be good based on the director and the story, and that’s what I’ve always tried to do. Be a part of good films, not just necessarily see myself as the number one priority but be a part of good films, people I believe in, and stories I believe in.”

Introducing the Merry Christmas trailer, which opens with a montage of different scenes. When Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina cross paths on Christmas Eve, she jokingly asks him if he is still single or if he took off his wedding ring when he saw her. When they get to her house soon after, things take an unexpected turn. Saying that appearances can be deceiving, she asks him to stay. In what appears to be an engaging and thrilling dark thriller, the story takes place throughout one night.

Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Tinnu Anand, Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, Rajesh Williams, and Pari are among the other actors who feature in the movie. Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar will also make brief appearances in the movie. Kewal Garg, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Ramesh Taurani are the producers of Merry Christmas.

