Wow! From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, here are the actors who graced the grand celeb screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI :Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since it was in the making. The movie which is directed by Karan Johar, has some legendary actors like Dhamendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan as well.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens in a couple of days and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie as it is one of the biggest releases of the year.

Yesterday night on 25th July, there was a grand celebrity screening of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was attended by some great talents of the industry. We have seen many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet from the screening.

We can see many names like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others attending the movie screening last night along with the lead cast of the movie Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Jaya Bachchan.

Indeed it was a treat to see every actor who has graced the event and looking these amazing bunch of talented people together for the event.

Not only the fans and audience but the celebrities were also excited for the movie and we look forward to seeing what Karan Johar has to offer with the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July.

