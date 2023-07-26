Wow! From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to Sara Ali Khan, here are the actors who graced the grand celeb screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is all set to hit the big screens and have a look at the celebs who attended the Grand screening of the movie last night
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 11:30
movie_image: 
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

MUMBAI :Movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which has Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading role has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since it was in the making. The movie which is directed by Karan Johar, has some legendary actors like Dhamendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan as well.

The movie is all set to hit the big screens in a couple of days and the fans are eagerly looking forward to the release of the movie as it is one of the biggest releases of the year.

Yesterday night on 25th July, there was a grand celebrity screening of the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which was attended by some great talents of the industry. We have seen many pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet from the screening.

We can see many names like Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, Gauri Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and others attending the movie screening last night along with the lead cast of the movie Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Jaya Bachchan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Also read : Wow! Ayushmann Khurrana unveils his first look as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, wife Tahira Kashyap’s reaction is priceless

Indeed it was a treat to see every actor who has graced the event and looking these amazing bunch of talented people together for the event.

Not only the fans and audience but the celebrities were also excited for the movie and we look forward to seeing what Karan Johar has to offer with the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which is all set to hit the big screen on 28th July.

How excited are you for the movie? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read: OMG! Will Ameesha Patel skip the trailer launch of Gadar 2 to support co-actor Simrat Kaur?

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Karan Johar Dharma Productions Ranveer Singh Alia Bhatt Dharmendra Shabana Azmi Jaya Bachchan Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 07/26/2023 - 11:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Katha Ankahee: OMG! Aarav finally comes to know Viaan is Robin
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Baalveer 3: What! Baalveer decides to go to Shashwant Lok, Bhavna has a deadly plan for Baalveer
MUMBAI: 'Baal Veer' has been Sony SAB’s one of the most popular shows. The show revolved around a young messiah who...
Audience Perspective: Anuj needs to reconcile with Anupama; MaAn has been apart for a long time and is upsetting Fans
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Yuvika held responsible for the mess
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: What! Amrita and Riya ready to sell their jewellery
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Wagle Ki Duniya: High Drama! Rajesh misses Radhika, Nick-Kiara’s decision shocks everyone
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Recent Stories
MS Dhoni
Exciting! MS Dhoni to make his acting debut soon? Sakshi Dhoni spills the beans
Latest Video
Related Stories
MS Dhoni
Exciting! MS Dhoni to make his acting debut soon? Sakshi Dhoni spills the beans
Ranbir Kapoor
Wow! Have a look inside the dreamy house of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
Jawan
Whoa! Shah Rukh Khan’s song ‘Zinda Banda’ from Jawan cost a whopping Rs 15 crores and was shot with 1000+ girls
Shershaah
Must Read! On the occasion of Kargil Divas, have a look at the movies made on Kargil war
Netizens praises Kiara Advani
Must Read! “She is looking like Indian Barbie” Netizens praises Kiara Advani as she walks the ramp
Tamannaah
What! Tamannaah Bhatia rubbishes rumors of owning 5th largest diamond gifted to her by Ram Charan’s wife Upsana Konidela