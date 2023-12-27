Wow! Katrina Kaif's Heartfelt Birthday Wish to 'Tiger' Salman: 'May You Always Be a True Original'

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif sends love to Salman Khan on his 58th birthday with a touching message, celebrating their 'Tiger' journey and Salman's authenticity.
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI : In the glittering world of Bollywood, where relationships and camaraderie often make headlines, Katrina Kaif took to social media to express her affectionate birthday wishes to none other than her 'Tiger' co-star, Salman Khan. As Salman turned 58, Katrina's heartfelt message resonated with warmth and admiration.

The duo first graced the screen together in the 2012 action thriller, 'Ek Tha Tiger,' setting the stage for a successful 'Tiger' franchise. The chemistry between Avinash "Tiger" Singh Rathore (Salman Khan) and ISI agent Zoya (Katrina Kaif) captured hearts, making the series a fan favourite.

Sharing a captivating black and white portrait of Salman, Katrina penned, "Tiger Tiger Tiger/ May u always be just as you are... a true original...Happy Birthday." Her words echoed not only birthday wishes but also celebrated Salman's authenticity, portraying him as a unique and irreplaceable figure in the industry.

Also Read: Woah! Katrina Kaif reveals how 'unpredictable' Salman Khan can be on sets, read to know more

The 'Tiger' journey continued with 'Tiger Zinda Hai' in 2017, and the recently released 'Tiger 3' on November 12, 2023, directed by Maneesh Sharma and featuring Emraan Hashmi. The films unfold the gripping tale of RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya, entwined in a web of espionage and intrigue.

On the professional horizon, Katrina Kaif is set to enchant audiences with 'Merry Christmas,' a romantic thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi alongside Katrina, promising a captivating cinematic experience.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan, the ever-dynamic personality, is currently at the helm of the reality show 'Bigg Boss 17,' adding yet another feather to his cap as he continues to entertain and engage audiences.

As Bollywood witnesses the evolution of stars and stories, the bond between Salman and Katrina remains a testament to enduring partnerships, both on and off-screen.

Also Read: What! Salman Khan refused to kiss Katrina Kaif on screen due to THIS reason; Here’s why?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates. 

