Wow! KGF actor Yash becomes the first ever actor to get this treatment from the fans, read on

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 13:42
MUMBAI: Rocking star Yash is no doubt getting some phenomenal response for his recently released movie KGF chapter 2, no doubt it is the strong on screen presence of the actor, along with the solid writing of the movie which is getting some amazing response from the fans. We can see the movie is breaking all the box office records not only at the regional level but also at the national level and it is all because of the star power of the rocking star Yash.

We have also seen many pictures, posts and memes all over the social media coming from the side of the fans which are showering some immense love for the rocking star Yash and the movie KGF chapter 2, no doubt the actor has huge fan following not only at the regional level but at the international level and the pictures and videos we can see on social media from the fans from different parts of the country.

Today we have come across one video where there is a huge cut-out of the actor Yash and the fans are showering the huge poster with the flowers through a helicopter.

Indeed this was one of the best and never seen before treatment given to a superstar by their fans, as we all know the helicopter reference is given from the movie KGF chapter 2 from a scene.

No doubt this is the star power and this video speaks about the stardom of the rocking star Yash, also we look forward to see some amazing videos coming from the side of the fans to make their favourite star Yash feel more special.

What are your views on this video, do let us know in the comments section below.

Recent Stories
