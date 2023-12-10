Wow! Kim Kardashian reveals how she and sister Kourtney have been on good terms after the fight

MUMBAI: At the end of the day, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian will always be sisters. While Kim, 42, is in Milan to promote her Dolce & Gabbana collection, she gets a text from Kourtney, 44, during the October 12 episode of The Kardashians. This is their first correspondence since their jaw-dropping phone call fight in the season 4 premiere.

Kourtney sends Kim a picture of their late father from when he was in college. “I feel like it’s a step in the right direction of moving past it and moving past all of the drama. I want her here,” Kim says in the episode.

Kourtney adds, “I think we both said things that we’re not proud of, but anyone who has sisters or siblings, knows the dynamic. You could get into a crazy fight, and then, you know, you could send each other a funny text and everything’s all good.”

Later, Kim reveals that she and Kourtney have been texting the entire time she’s been in Milan. The SKIMS founder feels “relieved and good” about the state of her relationship with her older sister. “She’s my sister, come on. We’re not fighting like that forever,” Kim says.

In The Kardashians season 4 premiere, Kim and Kourtney had a showdown over the phone. Kim called Kourtney to talk about her Dolce & Gabbana contract, which had already caused a rift between the sisters around the time of Kourntey’s wedding to Travis Barker. Kourtney called Kim a “narcissist” and a “witch.”

Kim claimed that Kourtney’s kids have come to her with issues about their mom and accused her sister of having a “serious vendetta” against her. When Kim said the family was “concerned” that Kourtney isn’t really happy, Kourtney snapped that she has a “happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys. Specifically you.”

Kourtney and Kim have a knack for fighting and making up. They were able to get back on track after their infamous physical fight in 2020, which aired on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Kourtney and Kim fight, but they always find a way to reconcile. New episodes of The Kardashians premiere Thursdays on Hulu.

