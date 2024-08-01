Wow! From Kiran Rao dedicating songs, to Mithila Palkar and Nupur Shikhare grooving to Jugnoo, check out these special performances which took place at Ira Khan - Nupur Shikhare's wedding

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities continue as the mehendi ceremony took place on Monday. While pictures of the bride and groom from the function surfaced earlier in the day, a new video of Nupur dancing his heart out has appeared now.
MUMBAI: Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities continue as the mehendi ceremony took place on Monday. While pictures of the bride and groom from the function surfaced earlier in the day, a new video of Nupur dancing his heart out has appeared now.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Nupur is seen dancing with actors Mithila Palkar and Zayn Marie, who is Ira's cousin, on Badshah's popular track Jugnoo. They even perform the signature step. While Nupur wore a pink shirt, black waistcoat and a pink stole around his neck, Mithila was seen in a pink top, skirt and shrug.

Ira Khan, looking radiant in an ivory lehenga, also shook a leg but rather cautiously, so as to avoid contact with her arm-length mehendi. Earlier in the day, Nupur posed with Ira as she got her mehendi applied.

Kiran Rao, filmmaker and Aamir's second wife, is also as involved in the wedding festivities as Ira's father or mother Reena Dutta. In another video shared by the paparazzo account, Kiran can be seen dedicating an English song to the newlyweds, who then slow-dance to the track on the floor. Aamir and Kiran's son Azad Rao Khan was also seen adjusting the mic besides his mother on stage. From the looks of it, this seemed to be from Sunday night.

The three-day celebration at Taj Aravali Resort & Spa, Udaipur will conclude on January 10 with a vow exchange.

Reportedly, Nupur and Ira met during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur, a fitness coach, was training Aamir and Ira was living with her father. The duo had an engagement party in November last year.

Ira is the daughter of Aamir and his first wife Reena. They also have a son, Junaid, who is prepping to become an actor like his father.

