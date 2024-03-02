Wow! Kriti Sanon reflects on her collaborative experience with Dharmendra in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; Says ‘The way he meets you, he places his hand on your head’

MUMBAI : Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, a romantic drama film, is the actor Kriti Sanon's upcoming release. Leading parts in the film, which is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhna Sah, go to Shahid Kapoor, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia.

Kriti talked about her experiences working with the film's seasoned cast at a press conference on Thursday in New Delhi.

Also read: Audience Perspective! After winning a National Award, Kriti Sanon should only do meaty roles

Regarding Dharmendra, the actor from Mimi stated, “He is just too loving, he is so warm. The way he meets you, he places his hand on your head. If someday he feels good in his costume, then he takes his pictures and sends it to his sons (Bobby and Sunny Deol) and then his sons send him voice notes telling ‘Papa you’re looking good.’ So, I just feel that he is a family man. He’s got so much warmth and so much zest for life. Like when he is acting, he is really sharp, and he is just superb. He makes us laugh so much and his improvisation is always bang on! Sometimes we forget our lines, and we are like, ‘Oh no, we can’t make him do another take.’ He is lovely, and it’s a pleasure to work with him.”

Kriti talked about her experience working with Dimple Kapadia, “Dimple ma’am is the coolest. Her personality, I remember the first time I met her at the airport, and just the way she was carrying herself–unke chashme, kuch paanch colors the unke chashme mein (There were like five different colours in her spectacles). Just the aura she brings everywhere, even on the screen. She is a very sure actor, and just anything she says is so convincing. You learn a lot when you are working with actors like them.”

Shahid Kapoor plays a robotics engineer in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya who falls in love with Kriti's character, Sifra, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) female robot. The film investigates an impossibly romantic tale set in the unexplored realm of artificial intelligence (AI).

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Laxman Utekar, and Dinesh Vijan is Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The release date of Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya is set for February 9. In addition, Kriti Sanon will appear with Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in The Crew.

Also read: OMG! When Kriti Sanon revealed that a choreographer left her in tears, “She was very rude to me…”

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- The Indian Express

