Wow! Kriti Sanon's 2024: Balancing Act of Acting and Producing

MUMBAI: As the curtain rises in 2024, Kriti Sanon, the recipient of a National Award for her stellar performance in "Mimi," eagerly anticipates a year filled with creative endeavours. With three films on the horizon, including the quirky love story alongside Shahid, "The Crew" with Bebo and Tabu, and her debut production "Do Patti," Kriti expresses her enthusiasm for the diverse roles and projects awaiting the audience.

Kriti's foray into production with "Do Patti" marks a unique chapter in her career, wearing both the actor and producer hats simultaneously. Reflecting on this dual role, she emphasizes the fulfilling journey of being creatively involved in every aspect of filmmaking, from conceiving ideas to script development and the overall filmmaking process. The 33-year-old acknowledges the importance of having the right team to manage both roles effectively.

The actor-producer duo allows Kriti to view the film from a holistic perspective, providing a refreshing break from the immersive emotional experience of being solely an actor. Explaining her creative inclination towards filmmaking, Kriti expresses her fascination with every aspect of being a producer and the power of films to influence and impact.

Addressing her National Award win in the previous year, Kriti notes its significance as the highest form of validation in India. The accolade instils confidence in her craft, empowering her to take risks and explore new horizons in her acting career. As she embarks on the journey ahead, Kriti embraces a sense of security and calm, coupled with a hunger and restlessness to venture into uncharted territories.

Observing the evolving landscape of the film industry, Kriti emphasizes the pivotal role of content in driving success. The box office resurgence, coupled with the growing popularity of digital platforms, highlights the audience's thirst for unique and entertaining experiences. Kriti believes that good films, whether on OTT or in theatres, find their audience based on the quality of the content.

Looking beyond her professional commitments, Kriti shares her aspirations for 2024. Acknowledging her tendency to overthink, she aims to focus on living in the moment and spending quality time with her family. Balancing her work and personal life, she emphasizes a shift towards prioritizing quality over quantity in her professional endeavours.

As Kriti Sanon gears up for a promising year ahead, the audience awaits the unveiling of her diverse roles and the creative magic she brings to both the screen and behind the scenes.

Credit:The Hindustan Times