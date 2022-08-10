Wow! This latest photoshoot of Uri actress Riva Arora will make your jaws drop

MUMBAI : Actress and social media influencer Riva Arora has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her posts and her acting, she is known not only for her social media presence but also for her cuteness and her looks. She has been setting the internet on fire with her hot pictures which are indeed getting some jaw dropping reactions.



Having said that this latest photoshoot of the diva is setting the gram on fire as she is looking sizzling in her clicks, indeed she is one of the major head turners coming from digital platforms, she has been grabbing the attention with her hot and cute looks.

These pictures of Riva Arora have been ruling the hearts of millions and we really cannot take our eyes off these pictures of the actress.

She is indeed a perfect combination of hotness and cuteness, and it is always a treat to watch in movies and in such pictures, having said that we look forward to see many more pictures and photoshoots of the actress Riva Arora in the upcoming days.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Must Read! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Is Ram Charan truly a pan-India star?