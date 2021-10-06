WOW! This latest video of Sunny Deol having a good time with his mother Prakash Kaur is viral on social media

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol needs no introduction. He has been impressing fans with his acting contribution. We have seen the serious and intense side of the actor in his movies. But in this latest video of him with his mother, we see his soft side.

A small video of Sunny Deol with his mother Prakash Kaur is getting immense love from fans all over social media. In the video, we can see the mother and the son having the best time of their life by creating beautiful memories with each other on a holiday.

Have a look.

ALSO READ – (Controversial! When Vinod Khanna said he needs s*x as much as anybody else)

No doubt this video is adorable gives some major mother and son goals. Fans have seen very less of Prakash Kaur on social media, so this video is a breath of fresh air on social media.

On the other hand, it is a treat to watch the actor in this never seen before avatar.

What are your views on this beautiful video? Let us know in the comments section below.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is gearing up for his upcoming movie, which will be directed by R. Balki. The actor will be also seen in his home production Apne 2.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Controversial! When Vinod Khanna said he needs s*x as much as anybody else)