Wow! Legendry actress Zeenat Aman to pay tribute to 'Don' in One-Night-Only Live Event; Titled as Zeenat Aman Rewind To Don at the grand Regal Cinema

MUMBAI: Don, the acclaimed action thriller film directed by Chandra Barot and starring the renowned leading lady of the 1970s and 1980s, was released 45 years ago on May 12. For a special one-night-only live event in Mumbai, Zeenat Aman has teamed up with the nonprofit Film Heritage Foundation. The event, titled ‘Zeenat Aman Rewind To Don,’ will take place on September 29 at the grand Regal Cinema in Colaba, which has 1000 seats.

Also read: Shocking! Zeenat Aman Recalls ‘bursts into a flood of tears’ when Raj Kapoor narrated her before Satyam Shivam Sundaram song shoot; ‘Raj Kapoor laughed and said…’

The presentation will include a 3-hour screening of the restored version of the groundbreaking film Don, as well as a 30-minute moderated discussion between the film's lead female protagonist Zeenat Aman and filmmaker and director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur about their lives and careers.

The Film Heritage Foundation's director and filmmaker, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, claims, “It is my honour and a dream come true to present a special screening of Don in conversation with the one and only Zeenat Aman. When we screened Don at the Bachchan Back to the Beginning festival last year, the audience fell in love with “Roma” all over again. Her tremendous charisma and her aura of grace and sensuality are timeless and it is no wonder that she continues to be a star today. I am looking forward to my conversation with her that will give the audience a rare opportunity to listen to a diva walk down memory lane and to watch the original Don with the original Roma on the big screen.”

Zeenat Aman said, “Film Heritage Foundation is doing such incredible work to preserve and give our classic films a second life in cinemas. I am so happy to be presenting the special screening of Don with Shivendra Singh Dungarpur of the Film Heritage Foundation and looking forward to our conversation. Unfortunately, I missed watching the film at the Bachchan Back to the Beginning Festival last year, but I am excited that it is being presented at a special screening and I can’t wait to watch it back on the big screen on September 29th. I know that even 45 years after its release, the original Don is still a blockbuster.”

In honor of the iconic actor's 80th birthday, the Film Heritage Foundation played a key role in organizing the 'Bachchan Back To The Beginning' national four-day film festival, which included screenings of restored versions of more than ten of his classic movies, including Don.

Also read: Wow! Veteran actress Zeenat Aman’s social media game is bang on

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywood Hungama