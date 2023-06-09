Wow! Let us introduce you to the cast of upcoming film Jawan, along with their real-life families

MUMBAI: New movie Jawan, directed by Atlee, is an action thriller and it is all set to hit the big screen on September 7. The film is produced by Gauri Khan and stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra, among others.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the new movie to be released. It is made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, as per India Today, and the star cast of Jawan has charged hefty fees for their roles in the film.

But before we meet the star cast on screen and get enthralled by their characters, here’s a look at an important aspect of their personal lives, their real families.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

In the film, Shah Rukh Khan will play two roles - Vikram and Azad. The renowned actor has reportedly charged Rs 100 crore for his role as per Lifestyle Asia. The King of Romance was born into a Muslim family in New Delhi. SRK fell in love with Gauri Chibber and the two got married in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on October 25, 1991, after six years of courtship. Soon, they had a son Aryan in 1997 and a daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they became parents to a son AbRam who was born through surrogacy. SRK is a doting father to all his three kids and a perfect husband to wife Gauri.

2. Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut with SRK's Jawan and will essay the role of Aishwarya and will be romancing him. The actress met the love of her life Vignesh Shivan, a director on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. The two fell in love and decided to get married on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram. Soon in October 2022, the couple announced the arrival of their twin boys Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy. The actress is head over heels in love with her boys and spends quality time with them.

3. Ridhi Dogra

Actress Ridhi Dogra was born on September 22, 1984 in Delhi. The actress made her TV debut as a dancer in Shiamak Dawar Dance Institute. She got married to her co-star Raqesh Bapat in 2011. But, the two got separated in 2019. The actress has Jawan, Tiger 3, and more interesting projects in her kitty and is all set to make a successful, impactful transition from TV to the big screen.

4. Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar

Actor Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar will be seen playing an important role in Jawan. The actor is one of the highest-paid actors in India. He married Sangeetha Sornalingam, a Sri Lankan Tamilian, whom he met in the United Kingdom. The two have a son and a daughter.

5. Sanya Malhotra

Actress Sanya Malhotra started her career with Aamir Khan's Dangal and was later seen in Badhaai Ho. The actress has been winning hearts with her performances in blockbuster films. The actress belongs to a Punjabi Khatri family. Her father Sunil Malhotra is an engineer and her mother Renu Malhotra is a homemaker. Sanya has an elder sister Shagun Malhotra.

6. Priyamani

Actress Priyamani has collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for the second time in Jawan, after shaking a leg with him in Chennai Express. She will play the role of a member of the female crew that SRK’s Vikram would lead. The actress made her debut in the 2003 Telugu film Evare Atagaadu and since then she has been getting all the fame. The actress married Mustafa Raj, an event organiser on August 23, 2017.

7. Vijay Sethupathi

South superstar Vijay Sethupathi will play the role of Kalee, the fourth-largest arms dealer in the world in Jawan. The actor has three siblings. In 2003, he returned from Dubai to marry his girlfriend Jessie, whom he met and dated online. The two are parents to a son Surya and a daughter Shreeja. Vijay has been ruling hearts with his work in Vikram, Super Deluxe, Petta, and more.

8. Sunil Grover

Comedian Sunil Grover showcased his comedy skills and won hearts with his role as Gutthi in Comedy Nights with Kapil. Later he worked in films including Gabbar Is Back, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Bharat. The actor was born in Haryana on August 3, 1977. The actor is married to Aarti Grover, who stays away from the limelight. The two have a son named Mohan.

9. Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood's ‘Baba’ Sanjay Dutt has been in the industry for four decades now and has acted in over 100-120 films. He will be seen playing a cameo role in the film. He made his acting debut with Rocky in 1981. The actor married actress Richa Sharma in 1987 and the two had a daughter Trishala Dutt. In 1996, Richa died due to a brain tumour. Sanjay married a second time to air-hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai in 1998. The two got separated in 2008. He later married Maanayata in 2008 and the two are parents to twins, a boy Shahraan and a girl Iqra.

