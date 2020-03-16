Wow! From luxurious car collection to lavish homes, take a look at the lifestyle of Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani

MUMBAI : Ek Villain Returns actress Disha Patani began her career with the Telugu film Loafer in 2015 but gained a lot of popularity with her role in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Disha has been part of several Bollywood films like Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Radhe, and more.

An engineering graduate who turned to be a model cum successful actress in B-town is in love with a luxurious lifestyle and here's proof.

A year ago, Disha Patani purchased a 1,118.9-square feet apartment in Khar, Mumbai. Reportedly, the actress booked a flat on the 16th floor and the price of the house was said to be Rs 5.95 crore. Disha's 4BHK apartment offers a great view of the entire city. Moreover, the hottie stays in Bandra and has a beautiful sea-facing apartment.

Disha Patani loves cars and owns a few expensive four-wheelers including Land Rover Range Rover Sports, Jaguar F- Pace, Mercedes Benz C200, Honda Civic, Audi 6, BMW Series, and Mercedes E220.

Besides automobiles, Disha loves to carry different handbags. Right from Chanel slings to LV handheld bags, Disha owns a variety of luxury handbags.

Disha Patani reportedly earns more than Rs 12 crore as an annual income. She is the face of several brands and earns a lot of money by endorsing their products. Reportedly, she charges Rs 1 crore to Rs 1.5 crore as an endorsement fee.

According to the reports, Disha Patani charged a fee of Rs 4 crore for Ek Villain Returns films alongside Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria.

