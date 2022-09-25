Wow! From luxurious cars worth Rs 2 crores, to salary per film check out the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Ali Fazal

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal made his acting debut in Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial 3 Idiots in 2009. Since then, he has delivered several successful projects like Fukrey, Bobby Jasoos, Sonali Cable, and Khamoshiyaan.

While Ali Fazal is now making headlines for his wedding to his long-time girlfriend and actress Richa Chaddha, let’s take a look at his net worth.

Reportedly, Ali owns a palatial abode in Mumbai's Bandra area where several other Bollywood celebrities reside.

He is also a motorhead and owns a BMW X6 car and a Toyota Land cruiser, which costs around Rs 68 lakhs and Rs 1.18 crores respectively. The report further claims that the actor charges nearly Rs 35 lakhs for a film.

Ali Fazal’s net worth is estimated to be around 3 million USD which is approximately Rs 22.51 crores.

Meanwhile, Richa Chaddha confirmed her wedding with beau, Ali Fazal on social media. The duo is expected to have wedding celebrations and functions in Delhi and Mumbai, with a special party also planned in Delhi post the wedding in mid-October at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

He is widely recognised for his performance as Guddu Pandit in Amazon Prime’s crime thriller Mirzapur. He has also made some strides in Hollywood films like Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile, and Fast And Furious 7.

