WOW! Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy and many more Bollywood celebs pose with Apple’s CEO Tim Cook at the store launch

MUMBAI : We all know that Apple’s CEO is currently in Mumbai for a store launch of his brand. He grabbed everyone’s attention when Madhuri Dixit recently posted a picture with him in which they are enjoying Vada Pav. She captioned the picture as, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!.”

Well, the store was launched recently and it was attended by many Bollywood celebs...

Mouni Roy / Madhuri Dixit

Mouni Roy attended the store launch along with her husband Suraj Nambiar. She took to Instagram to share pictures with Tim Cook, Madhuri Dixit, and AR Rahman. Check out the pictures below...

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty also attended the store launch, and she took to Insta story to share the picture with Tim Cook. Check out the picture below...

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor was also there at the store launch. The actress was accompanied by her husband Anand Ahuja. She as usual was dressed at her stylish best.

AR Rahman

Music maestro AR Rahman had also attended the store launch, and he took to Instagram to share a picture with Tim Cook. He captioned the picture as, “What are we talking about ? Any guesses ?”

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor was also there at the store launch, and he took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from the event.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia also attended the store launch and shared a picture with Tim Cook. She captioned the picture as, “What a store … what a story #timcook.”

