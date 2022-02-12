Wow! Madhuri Dixit woos her fans with the charming Black avatar, See Instagram post

Madhuri Dixit goes black this weekend as Mouni Roy and Urvashi Rautela showered their love for the actor with heart emoticons
When Madhuri Dixit showed up with her charming smile, she stole hearts and how. In one of her snapshots on Instagram, she looks away from the camera with a smile. Her gleeful eyes and subtle blush make the photo worth our while. Here, she is resting her hand beside her cheeks and fixing her side-swept hair in the most elegant ways possible. The caption read, "Saturday vibes."
She also treated her fans to a "Flashback Friday" post. This too included her husband. Giving us a glimpse into a dinner date between the two, Bollywood’s dancing diva wrote, "It doesn't matter where you are going, it's who you have beside you."
Madhuri Dixit is all set to blaze on our screens through her performance in the Netflix series The Fame Game. The trailer was released recently and Madhuri hasn't been able to stop talking about the series and her character. The series is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli.
