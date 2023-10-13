Wow! Madonna's Royal Standard Flag unveiled in London residency

Chris Taylor, Head of Marketing at Flying Colours, commented: “It is such an incredible honour to have been involved in the making of this unique Royal Standard flag for Madonna. She is true pop royalty.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 00:49
movie_image: 
Madonna

MUMBAI: A Royal Standard flag has been created in Madonna’s honour. The 65-year-old Queen of Pop will kick off her ‘Celebration’ world tour with the first of six shows at London’s The O2 on Saturday (14.10.23) and to mark the occasion, Flying Colours Flagmakers – who make flags for the British royal family – have produced a giant flag that will fly at full mast at the venue on the days she is performing, echoing the tradition that occurs when the monarch is in residence at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle.

Chris Taylor, Head of Marketing at Flying Colours, commented: “It is such an incredible honour to have been involved in the making of this unique Royal Standard flag for Madonna. She is true pop royalty. 

Also read - Woah! Madonna's former roommate makes some shocking revelations, read more

We’ve been manufacturing flags for the Royal Family for over 20 years, but we’ve never made a flag quite like this. To have it fly above The O2 every time she takes to the stage for ‘The Celebration Tour’ shows will be really something.”

The red and gold design features an image of Madonna from her 1986 ‘True Blue’ album cover, and a second version will be positioned on the Level 1 concourse at all of Madonna’s shows in the arena so fans can take their own photos with it.

Steve Sayer, Vice President and General Manager at The O2, said: “The arrival of Madonna and ‘The Celebration Tour’ in London is arguably the biggest UK event in pop music this year. 

Madonna has been at the forefront of the genre and part of pop culture for four decades, and we’re very proud that this hotly anticipated tour kicks off right here at The O2. This Royal Standard flag feels like a fitting tribute to pop royalty, and the perfect way to kick off six incredible shows.

Also read -Woah! Madonna's former roommate makes some shocking revelations, read more

“Thanks to LiveNation and of course the Queen of Pop herself for making this happen – we know it will create a really exciting moment for the thousands of fans visiting the venue for this incredible show.”

The ‘Ray of Light’ hitmaker will perform to 90,000 fans at The O2 on 14-18 October and 5-6 December.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi

Madonna British royal family Buckingham palace Windsor Castle Chris Taylor Hollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/13/2023 - 00:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music
MUMBAI: YG Entertainment has extended their trademark registration for 'G-Dragon.'It has been confirmed that YG...
What! BTS leader Namjoon reveals why he cannot introduce his girlfriend
MUMBAI: BTS leader RM aka Kim Namjoon said he is ready to introduce the fandom, aka BTS ARMY, to his girlfriend....
Wow! DAWN to serve as a public service worker, shares a message to his fans
MUMBAI: DAWN is beginning his mandatory service!On October 12, DAWN personally took to his Instagram to announce the...
Wow! Madonna's Royal Standard Flag unveiled in London residency
MUMBAI: A Royal Standard flag has been created in Madonna’s honour. The 65-year-old Queen of Pop will kick off her ‘...
Actor Sohum Shah on being responsible at an early age and facing language barrier, “When you have problems in your house, you mature at an early age.”
MUMBAI: Actor Sohum Shah has made a strong mark in the industry with his outstanding roles in projects like Maharani,...
Recent Stories
G-dragon
Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music
Latest Video
Related Stories
G-dragon
Woah! G-dragon trademark extended by YG Entertainment amid rumours of K-pop icon leaving Warner Music
Namjoon
What! BTS leader Namjoon reveals why he cannot introduce his girlfriend
DAWN
Wow! DAWN to serve as a public service worker, shares a message to his fans
Hritiqa Chhebar
Hotness Alert! Hritiqa Chhebar has raised the bar of hotness with these pictures, check it out
Vikas Bahl,
Director Vikas Bahl, Reveals Challenging Shoot in Abandoned Town: Tiger, Kriti, and Rehman's Dedication Shines Despite Unfriendly Weather and Low Oxygen Levels
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff called his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon 'My national award heroine' as she appreciated the recently released Jai Ganesha song