Wow! Mahie Gill and Hobby Dhaliwal venture into politics, join the BJP

MUMBAI: Mahie Gill and Hobby Dhaliwal have joined the BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls. The actress took to her social media handle to share the same with her fans. She shared a picture of herself being felicitated and welcomed at the party. The Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster actress is wearing a blue salwar kameez with a sweater.

She captioned the same, "Excited to work under the visionary leadership of our dynamic Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Thank You @amitshahofficial @jpnaddaofficial @mlkhattar @gssjodhpur @dushyanttgautam & @bjp4india @bjp4punjab #SubhashSharma."

Have a look.

According to a report, Mahie wanted to do something for the girls in Punjab and she can do the same only with the BJP. The report quoted her saying, "I have always felt that my home was calling me back and I wanted to serve it and I did not find any better party than the BJP." Punjabi actor Hobby Dhaliwal stated that he was impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for Punjab.

