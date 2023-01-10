Wow! Mahima Nambiar praises Kangana Ranaut starrer Chandramukhi 2, calls it her ‘dream project’

Actress Mahima Nambiar who was part of the Malayalam action film RDX: Robert Dony Xavier is now seen in the horror comedy Chandramukhi 2.
Chandramukhi 2

MUMBAI: Chandramukhi 2 recently released on 28th and is receiving mixed to positive response. The film stars Raghava Lawrence and Kangana Ranaut in the lead roles. Actress Mahima Nambiar who was part of the Malayalam action film  RDX: Robert Dony Xavier is now seen in the horror comedy Chandramukhi 2.

Mahima spoke about the film and said, “Chandramukhi 2 is helmed by the exceptionally talented director P Vasu. I am paired with Raghava Lawrence, and Kangana ma’am is also playing a significant role in the film. This makes Chandramukhi 2 a project brimming with immense talent, both in front of and behind the camera. Therefore, there are high expectations surrounding the film, especially since it is backed by Lyca Productions.”

Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the 2005 film Chandramukhi starring Jyotika and Rajinikanth. It was released on 28th September in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

