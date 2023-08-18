Wow! Malaika Arora shares delightful pictures from her Onam celebrations with family, netizens ask, “where is Arjun?”

Malaika celebrated the Onam festival with her family at home and shared some wonderful pictures. One shows the large spread of south Indian delicacies
movie_image: 
Malaika Arora

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora has always grabbed attention wherever she goes. Be it being spotted outside her yoga class, on cozy dates with Arjun Kapoor or for her amazing fashion sense and social media posts. The Dil Se dancer never fails to grab eyeballs. These days she is grabbing all the focus for her break-up rumors with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika celebrated the Onam festival with her family at home and shared some wonderful pictures. One shows the large spread of south Indian delicacies, while in another we see the family posing for pictures.  Malaika captioned her Onam post, “Happy onam  wishing everyone a very happy n prosperous onam ….. momsy you r the worlds best cook and feeding friends n family makes you the happiest.”

One netizen wrote, “Where is Arjun’ another sent heart emojis and others wished them Happy Onam.

Check out her post here;

Malaika and Amrita’s mother Joyce is a Malayali Christian and father Anil Arora is a PUnjai. The duo divorced when Malaika was 11 years old. 

Credit-DNA 

 

