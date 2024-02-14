Wow! Malavika Mohanan looking super hot in this new photoshoot setting the tone right for Valentine

Actress Malavika Mohanan is grabbing the attention of the fans with her new series of pictures giving us major goals for Valentine fashion
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 18:09
movie_image: 
Malavika

MUMBAI: Actress Malavika Mohanan is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space, with her beautiful craft and her acting in different languages across different industries she has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans who always look forward to the new posts and movies of the actress. She has been blessing the fans and our feeds over the time with her sizzling pictures that surely gives us major hotness and fashion goals.

Also read- Hottie! Malavika Mohanan in her new photo shoot looks irresistibly hot, check it out

Well it is the valentine celebration and we see many celebs are sharing their pictures with their partners and celebrating this festival of love, well we also see many actresses sharing great pictures and photoshoot in red color setting the tone right for this valentine, well having said that the actress Malavika Mohanan chose the same to treat the fans with her valentine photoshoot and we really take our eyes off these sizzling pictures of the actress Malavika Mohanan.

 


Our jaws drop as we see these clicks of the actress Malavika Mohanan and indeed she is looking super andcutee in her dress giving us the vibe of Valentine. The actress also dropped the 3 lessons she had learnt on this valentine, what are your views on this sizzling photoshoot of the actress Malavika Mohanan and how will you rate her for her hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Trolled! "Bedsheets pehen Kar Aa gayi kya" netizens trolls actress Malavika Mohanan on her outfit

 


 


 

Malavika Mohanan Malavika Mohanan fnas Malavika Mohanan Sexy Malavika Mohanan movies bollywood valentine Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 02/14/2024 - 18:09

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "This character was something different on papers, it has been improvised many times" Shashvat Seth on his character in Aarya Antim Vaar
MUMBAI : Series Aarya Antim Vaar is getting some fantastic response from the fans and audience, the show that has...
Must Read! Box office clash on Valentine it is Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor
MUMBAI : No doubt one of the most loved actors of all time is Shahid Kapoor, over the time with his beautiful acting...
On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Jaaved Jaaferi praises Sreerama Chandra saying, “I think it's fantastic that you've taken MJ as a reference point”
MUMBAI : This weekend, get ready to experience the magic of romance with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s 'Love Special' episode on...
Subhadeep Das gets the best surprise on ‘Indian Idol Season 14’
MUMBAI : This Sunday, get ready to be a part of 'Gaane Aur Afsane with Javed Akhtar' on Sony Entertainment Television’s...
Exclusive! "I am an outsider and I got so much love from the industry" Shriya Saran on the debate of Nepotism
MUMBAI : Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Shriya Saran has been grabbing the attention of the...
Exclusive! Superstar Singer season 3 to replace Indian Idol Season 14; this is when the show is accepted to begin?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! Box office clash on Valentine it is Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Must Read! Box office clash on Valentine it is Shahid Kapoor vs Shahid Kapoor
Ananya
Kya Baat Hai! Rumored love birds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have a secret Valentine’s Day celebration already?
1
OMG! Jaya Prada lands in legal trouble as Rampur court orders her arrest for failing to appear in court for the 7th time
Besharam
Trolled! Netizens trolls actress Zareen Khan addressing as 'Besharam' for her dressing in this new video
Madhubala
Madhubala birth Anniversary: Must Read! 7 lesser known facts about the Beautiful actress
Rakul Preet Singh
Wow! Rakul Preet Singh seen at Jackky Bhagnani’s residence before the wedding, The video went viral