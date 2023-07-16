Wow! Manisha Koirala expresses her thoughts on marriage and having a family

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala, who was previously married, spoke about motherhood and companionship in a new interview. The actor said she lacks the confidence to become a mother right now, given her health – she is a cancer survivor – but does not rule it out. She also said that although she has 'wonderful parents and amazing friends', she sometimes wonders if things would be better if she had a life partner.

Also read - Manisha Koirala wants to explore more as an author

On 19 June 2010, Manisha Koirala married Samrat Dahal, a Nepali businessman, in a traditional ceremony held in Kathmandu. They parted ways two years later in 2012. This was the same year when the actor was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. In a new interview, Manisha was asked to share her thought on having a life partner.

She believes that it is too late to have a have a family. Her children are her cat and dog, Simba and Mowgli. She expresses that she has wonderful parents and amazing friends. But yes, she still wonders if things would've been nicer if she had a life partner.

Manisha Koirala was born into the politically-prominent Koirala family in Kathmandu. Her father, Prakash Koirala, is a former minister. Her grandfather, Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, was the prime minister of Nepal during the late 1950s to the early 1960s, as were two of her great-uncles, Girija Prasad Koirala and Matrika Prasad Koirala.

In the same interview, the actor also spoke about motherhood, and said she would love to raise a child as a single mother, if only she could find the confidence.

Manisha says that she is aware of how responsible one has to be to raise a child. The day she gets that confidence, she will do it. But keeping in mind about her health background, her multiple interests that she wishes to pursue and the sense of freedom that she is enjoying at the moment, if she could sacrifice it all, she would love to do it.

With movies such as 1942: A Love Story (1994), Bombay (1995), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Gupt (1997), Dil Se (1998) and many more, Manisha had a successful acting career in the 1990s. Apart from Hindi films, she also worked in Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Nepali and English movies.

Also read - Should Manisha Koirala go the Tabu way?

She took a break from acting after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012 and returned five years later with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya (2017). The following year, she featured in Netflix's Lust Stories and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2018.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times