WOW! A martial arts-themed action film starring Tiger Shroff and Danny Denzogpa's son Rinzing Denzogpa?

MUMBAI: In anticipation of Rinzing Denzogpa's debut film, Squad, scheduled for release on ZEE5, entertainment website BollywoodLife sat down with the son of Danny Denzogpa for an exclusive video interview. During the conversation, it came to light that Rinzing had trained regularly with Tiger Shroff in martial arts and that the two sparred together at least until Tiger got busy with his Bollywood career.

Perhaps an action movie featuring the two of them together is in the works? Here's what Rinzing had to say when inquired about the same.

Denzogpa spoke openly about training with Tiger Shroff from a young age, saying, "I have been training in Taekwondo since I was young, and then I did Wushu with Tiger.". Obviously, he did it for longer than me. We did Taekwondo, Wushu, Judo, basically anything to just sweat, you know, to have some cardiovascular activities, especially when we were young, but while I was growing up, I liked boxing, I liked UFC, I liked MMA. You just see what people are doing for example in movies or in actual life, in the cage or the ring, and then you try and emulate that. I've been doing that since I was a kid, I've been choreographing with Tiger, with my other friends, since very young, so it all comes very naturally. I enjoy doing it.”

As for working together on a film, Rinzing Denzogpa added, "We worked out a lot more when we were younger compared to now when we are monkeying around and doing our own thing." I used to be in the gym and then randomly start punching up and then he would block and go down...you know. Yeah...I'd love to make that happen (a martial-arts movie with him and Tiger). 'Nilesh (referring to his Squad Director, Nilesh Sahay), call Tiger right now.' I'd want to do something like a Rush Hour with him, line an action-comedy. Four Rush Hours would be fun...an Indian version with a bit of masala."

Directed by Nilesh Sahay,‘Squad’ is now streaming on Zee5 starring Rinzing Denzogpa.

