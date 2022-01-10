Wow! From massive living room to neatly organized kitchen, take a sneak peek into Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s new luxurious duplex home

Power couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently left their old sea-facing Juhu house and shifted to their new luxurious duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Worli and now Mira has shared a glimpse of the insights of her new abode

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 17:51
movie_image: 
Wow! From massive living room to neatly organized kitchen, take a sneak peek into Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s new luxurious

MUMBAI : Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently shifted to their new home. The couple left their old sea-facing Juhu house and reportedly moved into a luxurious duplex apartment in Worli, Mumbai. Mira has been teasing her Instagram followers with what appear to be pictures and videos from their new home.

Also Read: Oops! Times when Celebrity couples like Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and many others lost their calm in public

On Saturday, Mira shared a photo of herself sitting inside a massive living room featuring grey walls and furniture.

Mira could be seen sitting on a lounge chair next to a giant painting in her latest Instagram post.

She further shared two photos from her kitchen that showed an assortment of masala boxes and dal boxes, neatly arranged inside drawers.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Times when Abhishek Bachchan gave befitting reply to his divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Reportedly Mira and Shahid’s new home is worth ₹58 crore and is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The lavish celebrity house reportedly has six parking slots and a spacious 500-sq-feet balcony.

Shahid was last seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will next be seen in the web series Farzi, which will also feature Kriti Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Credit: Hindustan Times

Bollywood movies Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput Jab We Met Jersey Kabir Singh Rajkumar Rao Padmaavat TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/01/2022 - 17:51

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Uff! Malaika Arora Never Fails to Look Glamorous
MUMBAI: Bollywood's glam diva Malaika Arora never fails to look glamorous and is here to take our breath away through...
Wow! Aneri Vajani Looks Chic in THESE Outfits
MUMBAI: Aneri Vajani looks amazing and totally chic in her recent Instagram posts. We would love to steal her outfits!...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Housefull Director Sajid Khan enters the show, gets a special message from Shehnaaz Gill And Bigg Boss Breaks a 15-year-old Tradition! Read more for details!
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality...
Sexy! Heli Daruwala Looks Alluring in her Recent Instagram Posts
MUMBAI: Dancer and Actor Heli Daruwala looks alluring and extremely hot in her recent Instagram posts. The actress has...
OMG! Bigg Boss 16: Tina Dutta enters with THIS former Uttaran co-star and Salman exposes the truth?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
Hotness Alert! Komal Pandey Makes Fashion Statement with THESE Looks
MUMBAI: Influencer Komal Pandey, who has 1.8 M followers on Instagram, makes fashion statement with her super hot looks...
RECENT STORIES
Ranveer Singh
Shocking! Netizens addresses Ranveer Singh as Joker as she steps out in a pink outfit check out the comments from netizens