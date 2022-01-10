Wow! From massive living room to neatly organized kitchen, take a sneak peek into Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s new luxurious duplex home

MUMBAI : Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recently shifted to their new home. The couple left their old sea-facing Juhu house and reportedly moved into a luxurious duplex apartment in Worli, Mumbai. Mira has been teasing her Instagram followers with what appear to be pictures and videos from their new home.

On Saturday, Mira shared a photo of herself sitting inside a massive living room featuring grey walls and furniture.

Mira could be seen sitting on a lounge chair next to a giant painting in her latest Instagram post.

She further shared two photos from her kitchen that showed an assortment of masala boxes and dal boxes, neatly arranged inside drawers.

Reportedly Mira and Shahid’s new home is worth ₹58 crore and is located at Three Sixty West, a skyscraper in Worli that offers a breathtaking view of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link. The lavish celebrity house reportedly has six parking slots and a spacious 500-sq-feet balcony.

Shahid was last seen in Jersey alongside Mrunal Thakur. He will next be seen in the web series Farzi, which will also feature Kriti Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Credit: Hindustan Times