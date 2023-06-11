Wow! Meet actress who started her career with two super flops, gave 7 disasters in a row, is now India’s richest actress

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful women not just in India, but the world over. She has a huge fan following and has worked her way to prove that she is not just a pretty face but a talented actress as well with films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Provoked and many more.

Aishwarya recently turned 50 and is enjoying the best phase of her life. She recently appeared in Ponniyin Selvan 2 which was a blockbuster. Her fans cannot wait to see her in more movies.

Aishwarya made her acting debut with Tamil film ‘Iruvar' in 1997 and in that same year also was seen in her Hindi film debut in Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya with Bobby Deol.

Born in Mangalore, Rai’s father Krishna Raj was a biologist and his mother Vrinda is a housewife. She had 7 major disasters of her film career which included 'Raincoat’, 'Shabd', 'Provoked', 'The Mistress of Spice', 'Umrao Jaan', 'Guzaarish' and 'Fanney Khan’.

Her other flops include Dhai Akshar Prem Ke', 'Albela', 'Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahin', 'Dil Ka Rishta', 'Kuch Na Kaho', 'Kyun Ho Gaya Na', 'Ravan', 'Action Replay', 'Jazba' , 'Sarabjeet'.

However, Despite so many flops, Aishwarya is the richest Indian Actress today with a net worth of whopping Rs 800 Crores. She has also starred in many international projects like Mistress of Spices, Bride and Prejudice, Provoked and Pink panther.

