WOW! Meet Ajay Devgn's sister Neelam Devgan and her family in these unseen pictures

Ajay Devgan's sister Neelam often keeps sharing happy family pictures. She gets along really well with Kajol, Nysa and Yug.
Devgan

MUMBAI:  Hindi film actor Ajay Devgn is one such personality who needs no introduction. 

Ajay has been a part of the film industry for several years now and reached the next level of stardom with his solid performances in a number of films. 

The actor has been quite private about his family and we rarely see him sharing pictures with his loved one. 

Ajay's wife and actress Kajol Devgan is often seen chilling with his family.

We all know Ajay has a sister too with whom he shares a great bond. 

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, the star who is never seen at any Bollywood parties

Fans rarely to get see glimpses of Ajay enjoying his time with his family during holidays and festive occasions. 

Today, we came across Ajay's sister Neelam Devgan Gandhi's pictures from her social media account. 

Neelam has two sons Daanish Gandhi and Aman Gandhi. 

So, let's take a look at some of the family pictures of Neelam:

Neelam shares a very great bond with Kajol, Nysa and Yug apart from her brother Ajay. 

Her Instagram posts have many lovely memories with Kajol and her kids which prove that they are one big happy family. 

We can also spot Ajay and Neelam's mother. 

While Neelam's life is quite private but fans are happy to see some unseen pictures of Ajay's family. 

Ajay's mom along with her sister Neelam and wife Kajol were recently spotted at Ishita Dutta's baby shower. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Must Read! Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn starred in these remakes and gears up for more

