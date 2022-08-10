Wow! Meet Anjini Dhawan, a soon-to-be star kid?

Niece of actor Varun Dhawan, Anjini Dhawan is already grabbing the attention of the fans. Do you think she's Bollywood ready?
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/23/2023 - 12:37
Wow! Meet Anjini Dhawan, a soon-to-be star kid?

MUMBAI:Over the time, we have seen many names from the Bollywood industry making their acting debut. From Janhvi Kapoor to Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, these star kids have created a strong mark in the heart and minds of fans.

No doubt, these Bollywood star kids are getting some amazing response from the fans and audience and receiving all the love. Having said that, a new name which is grabing the attention of the fans in the range of star kids is of Anjini Dhawan, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and daughter of Siddharth Dhawan.

We have seen many pictures and posts of Anjini Dhawan floating all over the internet. She is definitely blamed for raising temperatures all over the internet and is the perfect combination of hotness and cuteness.

Anjini Dhawan already has a huge fan base, who always look forward to her recent updates of her. We won't be wrong in saying that she is already Bollywood ready and can expect her debut soon.

Well, what are your views on these pictures of Anjini Dhawan and how would you rate her in terms of looks and Hotness? Do you think she is Bollywood ready? Do let us know in the comment section below.

