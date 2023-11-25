Wow! Meet Bollywood star Randeep Hooda’s wife-to-be Lin Laishram, actress and founder of a jewellery brand; Know here more!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 20:00
MUMBAI: Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda, congratulations. The couple is scheduled to tie the knot in Imphal on November 29. The two shared a touching post, stating, “A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep."

In Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan, Lin Laishram was last seen. In the movie, she portrayed Prema; Kareena Kapoor and Vijay Varma were also in it. Lin debuted in Bollywood with Om Shanti Om, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan. She played a small part. The managing director and founder of the jewelry brand  Shamooo Sana is Lin Laishram. Her inspirations are jewellery fans such as Mikimoto Kokichi and Harry Winston.

Manipur is where Lin Laishram was born. After that, she relocated to Mumbai to finish her education. She received her diploma from the University of Mumbai's Sophia College for Women. According to a popular news portal report, Lin went to the Stella Adler Studio of Acting in New York.

Among Lin's most recent works is Modern Love: Mumbai. She appeared in Raat Rani, the first episode. In Mary Kom, Lin Laishramn and Priyanka Chopra also shared screen time.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- NDTV

