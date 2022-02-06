Wow! Meet Fahadh Faasil's wife, Nazriya Nazim

MUMBAI: Fahadh Faasil has been winning the hearts of fans over time with his acting contribution. We have seen some amazing characters of his getting all the love from fans not only at the regional level but also at the national level.

No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor's projects, and fans always look forward to reading and knowing more about him.

Having said that, today, let us talk more in detail about the wife of the actor, Nazriya Nazim.

Nazriya Nazim works predominantly in Malayalam and Tamil films. She started her career as an anchor on Malayalam television channel Asianet.

The actress was born to Nazimuddeen and Begum Beena. She has a brother, Naveen Nazim. Her family lived in Al Ain, UAE, before moving to Thiruvananthapuram.

She studied at Our Own English High School, Al Ain, UAE; Christ Nagar School, Thiruvananthapuram; and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Trivandrum In 2013, she joined Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram but reportedly left the college owing to her tight shooting schedules.

In January 2014, Malayalam film actor Fahadh Faasil announced to the media that he was set to marry Nazriya. The pair got to know each other more on the sets of Anjali Menon's Bangalore Days (2014), in which they played the roles of husband and wife. Fahadh and Nazriya revealed that their parents played a pivotal role in arranging the marriage.

The pair was engaged in February 2014, before marrying on 21 August 2014 in Thiruvananthapuram.

No doubt these pictures of Fahadh Faasil along with his wife define couple goals.

