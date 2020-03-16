Wow! Meet Jessy Sethupathi, wife of superstar Vijay Sethupathi

MUMBAI: Vijay Sethupathi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors we have in the industry. The actor, who has been contributing to the Tamil film industry, is loved not only at the regional level but also at the national level.

We have seen some amazing characters of his that have indeed given him nationwide recognition.

Today, let us know more detail about his wife, Jessy Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi's wife Jessy Sethupathi was born in Kerala in 1981. She was born into a middle-class family and is a member of the Kapu caste. She is a devoted Hindu.

Jessy Sethupathi completed her school at a local private school and her college at Kerala University. She is a graduate.

Jessy Sethupathi began working as a clerk at a private bank after graduating. She left her job after getting married and began to take care of the home. She is a housewife now and has a very close relationship with her mother, Saraswati Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi and Jessy met on social media in 2002. Vijay was in Dubai at that time, and she was in India. They met on the Internet and began dating. Vijay eventually returned to India and met her. In 2003, Vijay married Jessy. The couple has two children, Surya Sethupathi and Shreeja Sethupathi.

No doubt Vijay Sethupathi and Jessy Sethupathi are rarely seen in public, but these pictures give us major couple goals. We would love to see more of the couple in the upcoming days.

