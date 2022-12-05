Wow! Meet Karan Deol's younger brother Rajveer Deol who will be debuting in Bollywood soon

MUMBAI: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol has indeed made his solid presence, Karan Deol who is just 2 movie old has won the hearts of the fans not only with his amazing acting contribution but also with his cuteness and innocence.

Right from his debut movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas the actor has made the special place in the hearts of the fans. Having said that today the actor took to his Instagram handle and wished his younger brother Rajveer Deol on his birthday as he turns a year older. And now let us know about the younger brother of Karan Deol Rajveer Deol.

Also read Not Sunny Deol Nor Dharmendra, Actor Karan Deol wants to be recognized as this person



Born and brought up in Mumbai Rajveer Deol is the youngest son of superstar Sunny Deol and his wife Pooja Deol.

No doubt we have seen very few pictures of Rajveer Deol on social media but those pictures has won the hearts of fans and they are eagerly waiting for the Bollywood debut of the actor.

Well it was said that reportedly Rajveer Deol will be soon making his Bollywood debut. There are many reports and rumours all across the social media that he is planning to make his entry in Bollywood industry. These news have increase the excitement of fans and they are eagerly waiting for the Bollywood debut of Rajveer Deol

What do you think how Rajveer Singh will be appreciate in the Bollywood industry and how excited are you to see him in acting field do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Awwdorable! Check out some adorable pictures of SRK son Abram Khan



