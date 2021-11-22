Wow! Meet Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's families

MUMBAI: The two of the most popular stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently got engaged in the presence of their family members and close friends. Soon after their engagement, the news has been spreading about their marriage. And if the sources are to be believed the actors will tie the knot in December 2021 in Rajasthan.

In this write-up, we bring you both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s family details.

Katrina Kaif’s family includes her father Mohammed Kaif who is a British businessman of Kashmiri descent. Her mother’s name is Suzzane Turquotte. She is an English teacher and a lawyer. Katrina has seven siblings. Her elder brother’s name is Michael, whereas her sisters’ names are Stephanie, Christine, Natasha, Melissa, Sonia, and Isabel. If the sources are to be believed, the youngest sister Isabel will soon be making her Bollywood debut.

Vicky Kaushal’s family consists of his father, mother, and brother. Vicky is the son of well-known action director Sham Kaushal. His mother’s name is Veena Kaushal. And his younger brother’s name is Sunny Kaushal, who is also an actor in Bollywood.

Katrina started her career with Boom in 2003. She first tasted success when she appeared with Salman Khan in the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. Since then she has worked with Salman in many films like Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger, and Bharat.

Vicky on the other started his career as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur. He debuted in Bollywood with the film Masaan, which also gave him fame in the industry. His character in the film Uri: The Surgical Strike gave him a lot of appreciation and awards.

